Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi walks out of DMK alliance

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder and MLA Velmurugan on Sunday, March 22, announced that his party would quit the DMK-led Social Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu. The announcement comes after the DMK refused to allocate two seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections—an increase of one seat from the previous arrangement.

Velmurugan accused the DMK of playing a “big brother” role in the alliance and disregarding the sentiments of smaller parties like his. The DMK had categorically rejected his demand to increase the seat share, citing the need to accommodate new parties in the alliance.

“I was part of the DMK alliance for the past five years and I thank the Chief Minister for allowing me to be the voice of the people. From today onwards, we have decided not to be a part of the DMK-led alliance,” Velmurugan announced at a press conference in Chennai.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Velmurugan contested from the Panruti constituency in Cuddalore district under the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol and emerged victorious. This time, he demanded that the Neyveli constituency be allocated to his party, citing its large Vanniyar population.

Though Velmurugan was part of the DMK alliance earlier, he had been critical of the DMK government. He expressed his displeasure over being frequently snubbed by DMK Ministers on the floor of the House. He also complained that Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu did not give him sufficient time to raise matters of public importance in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, putting an end to speculation that he might join the NDA alliance led by the AIADMK in the state, Velmurugan said he would not associate with the BJP-led alliance, alleging that the BJP promotes divisive politics based on caste and religion.

A day earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held discussions for more than 12 hours on whether to accept the five seats offered by the DMK. According to sources, the CPI(M) has decided not to settle for five seats and is demanding six Assembly seats.

Party sources told TNM that a majority of state committee members believe the party should not accept fewer seats and, if its demands are not met, should consider contesting alone in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.