Tamil YouTuber Irfan faces backlash for sex determination test

Popular Tamil YouTuber Irfan has landed in trouble after he revealed the sex of his unborn child in videos posted on his YouTube channel Irfan’s View. While it is illegal to reveal gender in India under the Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, Irfan and his spouse Aaliya travelled to Dubai and took the sex determination test.

He posted two videos on his Youtube channel relating to this test. In the first video posted on May 18, Aaliya is shown undergoing the prenatal sex determination test at a hospital in Dubai, where it is legal.

Condemning the videos, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that they have issued a notice to Irfan. The department has also written to the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu to take down the video published on YouTube.

The video shows the couple at the hospital going to take the test. Irfan says that sex determination is illegal in India, but was once common. “When I was born in 1993, my mother knew my gender. It was not a big issue then. It was stopped because many mad people were discriminating against the female gender,” he adds.

In another video posted on May 20, Irfan could be seen hosting a gender reveal party at Chennai with his relatives along with few other television stars. At the party, the guests were dressed in pink or blue to indicate what they thought would be the sex of the unborn child. Meanwhile, Irfan guessed the child would be a girl while his wife guessed it would be a boy. After a few guessing games, the sex of the unborn child was revealed to be a girl. Following backlash, the video which garnered over two million views has been made private.

Irfan rose to fame by posting food reviews and travel vlogs and has a whopping 4.29 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.