Tamil YouTuber Biriyani Man arrested for indecent representation of women

Abbishek Rabi, a Tamil YouTuber who runs the channel Biriyani Man, was booked by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Monday, July 29, for indecently representing women in his videos and for tarnishing the image of Semmozhi Park in Chennai. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Rabi was arrested after a woman from Teynampet filed a complaint with the Chennai Metropolitan Police, South Zone Cyber Crime. The complainant said that Rabi had defamed the Semmozhi park in her locality where she walks everyday, and that he had, with obscene body language, represented women indecently in the videos he uploaded to his channel.