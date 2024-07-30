Tamil YouTuber Biriyani Man arrested for indecent representation of women

Abbishek Rabi, a Tamil YouTuber who runs the channel Biriyani Man, was booked by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Monday, July 29, for indecently representing women in his videos and for tarnishing the image of Semmozhi Park in Chennai. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.
Rabi was arrested after a woman from Teynampet filed a complaint with the Chennai Metropolitan Police, South Zone Cyber Crime. The complainant said that Rabi had defamed the Semmozhi park in her locality where she walks everyday, and that he had, with obscene body language, represented women indecently in the videos he uploaded to his channel.
Based on her complaint, Rabi was booked under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 351 (a) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(2) (False statements, rumours, etc, intended to create enmity, hatred of ill will between different classes) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act; section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information and Technology Act; section 6 (punishment) of the Indecent Representation of Women Act; and section 4 (prohibition of harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Violence against Women Act.
Earlier, on July 29, Rabi had attempted to die by suicide during his three-hour-long live stream, following a verbal spat between him and YouTuber and food vlogger Irfan.