Tamil writer Ambai conferred with Tata Literature Live Lifetime Award for 2023

Acclaimed Tamil author CS Lakshmi - who writes under the pseudonym Ambai - has been conferred the ‘Tata Literature Live Lifetime Achievement Award’ for 2023, an official said on Tuesday, October 3. Mumbai-based Lakshmi is a leading feminist writer, academic and was decorated with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021. “She is credited with transforming Tamil fiction, especially the short story genre, imaginatively experimenting with both form and language. Her contribution to the field of Indian literature cannot be overstated,” said the official.

Through her women’s stories, Lakshmi explores their love, relationships, quests and journeys incisively, said the festival co-director Amy Fernandes.

Born in Coimbatore in 1944, Lakshmi earned her graduation and post-graduation degrees from Bangalore and Madras universities, and then completed her PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Starting as a teacher in school and college, she pursued research while continuing to write fiction with many publications to her credit in Tamil and English.