Samsung workers strike: DMK allies VCK, CPI(M) demand Stalin intervention

As public anger continues to grow over the detention of scores of striking Samsung workers and mid-night arrests of union leaders, two allies of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have condemned the government action. Addressing a joint press meet, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), called for direct and immediate intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin in the issue.

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president and Chidambaram MP, and K Balakrishnan, state general secretary of the CPI(M), slammed the arrests and detentions saying that the workers have a right to unionise.

“It is deeply saddening that the workers who were protesting peacefully have been arrested,” Thirumavalavan said. The case against them must be withdrawn immediately, he said. “Those who were arrested must be unconditionally released with immediate effect. The chief minister must intervene in this matter directly. We believe that is the only way a proper solution can be found,” he said. Thirumavalavan said as leaders of the alliance parties, he and Balakrishan will be meeting with the CM to discuss the situation.

In a midnight crackdown on October 9, Kanchipuram police, under whose jurisdiction the Samsung Sriperumbudur factory comes, arrested 11 Samsung workers including union leaders. Both the VCK and the CPI(M) had plans to call on striking workers to offer them solidarity when the tents were dismantled by police. The police action was based on a complaint by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) that they were occupying government land.

Hundreds of workers who had continued their sit-in, despite the tents being taken down, in the pouring rain, were forcibly evicted and taken away by the police. On October 8, Kanchipuram police also stopped and screened the IDs of workers who were on their way to the factory.

Thirumavalavan also criticised the state government’s continued refusal to recognise the workers’ union—Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam—under the Trade Union Act. Listening to a plea by P Ellan, a member of the union, the Madras High Court on September 30, ordered the state government to take a decision in two weeks.

Thirumavalavan further said, “The state government should stop giving excuses such as the case is still subjudice and give recognition to the union. The government can do so if it wants to.” He also called Samsung’s opposition to the union “authoritarian”, “adding we are not against foreign companies, we are against their exploitation of the workers.”

Balakrishan said it is not the sign of a good democracy, for a government to claim that a solution has been reached by holding talks with the few workers who are not even on strike and are working as their minions, instead of meeting with the workers’ union.

“Now hundreds of works have been locked up in airless wedding halls. Some leaders have been incarcerated in Vellore jail. Anti-worker actions such as these are not healthy or democratic. It will not bring a good name to the government,” he said.

Balakrishnan emphasised Thirumavalavan’s statement that they would be meeting with Stalin in a day or two and offered his solidarity to the striking workers.