Tamil Nadu’s DVAC re-adds AIADMK MLA SP Velumani in Rs 98.25 crore corruption case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption has re-included AIADMK MLA and former Municipal Administration Minister in the Rs 98.25 crore corruption case, claiming that they have gathered fresh evidence against him. The former Minister is accused of indulging in irregularities while awarding contracts to Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations during his tenure between 2014-2018.

The DVAC informed the court that they have added the former minister into the list of accused. This followed a contempt plea filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam stating that the government had not complied with the court order asking for re-filing the chargesheet in the case.

The submission was made on Tuesday, September 2 before Justice N Anand Venkateshan. DVAC Superintendent of Police (SP) Dongare Pravin Umesh said that the Assembly speaker had granted permission for the MLA’s arrest in February of 2024 and that the state government given the go-ahead to prosecute a set of officials who had served as chief engineer, superintending engineer and in other pertinent posts in the two corporations.

A division Bench of the Madras High Court had previously quashed the FIR against Velumani in 2022, citing lack of adequate evidence. It had, however, allowed the DVAC to add him as the accused in the chargesheet if it succeeds in collecting sufficient evidence against him during the course of investigation. The DVAC has now obtained sanction to prosecute him.

The allegations against Velumani in the case pertain to irregularities in awarding Greater Chennai and Coimbatore Corporation contracts. The three main allegations against him are: He is accused of relaying of bus route roads; irregularities in the supply of drivers, cleaners and tipper lorries for garbage clearance; and fixing tender conditions for outsourcing 302 staff nurses for urban primary health centres