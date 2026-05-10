Tamil Nadu’s debt in focus as CM Vijay says DMK left behind a burden

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced that he will release a white paper on the state’s financial condition before moving forward with major decisions.

In an emotional and politically charged first speech after taking oath as the CM on May 10, Sunday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay alleged that Tamil Nadu was facing a severe financial crisis. He said that the state was burdened with a debt of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

“The previous government has taken loans worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. They have emptied the coffers, and left behind an unbearable burden. It is in these circumstances that I have assumed this responsibility,” Vijay said.

He said that the full extent of the financial condition could only be understood after closely examining the administration from within. He said his government would then release a white paper on the financial condition of the state, to ensure transparency and take things forward from there.

Tamil Nadu’s high debt figures under the previous DMK government have been cited by critics as a sign of policy failure, as the state’s outstanding debt had exceeded that of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s latest study of state finances for 2025-26, the Tamil Nadu government’s total outstanding liabilities stands at Rs 9.38 lakh crore, as per the revised estimate for 2025. The budget estimate for 2026 is Rs 10.4 lakh crore, close to the figure Vijay cited. This is around 29% of its GSDP.

The absolute debt figure for Tamil Nadu is the highest across India, followed by Maharashtra (Rs 9.37 lakh crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 8.83 lakh crore), and Karnataka (Rs 8.14 lakh crore).

But DMK leaders and many economists have pointed out that high debt alone cannot determine the strength of the economy. They said that the state’s performance in parameters such as education, healthcare, industrial investments, social justice, urban infrastructure and welfare delivery, should also be considered to understand if the borrowings are being spent effectively.

As of 2022-23, Tamil Nadu had the third highest per-capita income in India. Tamil Nadu Human Development Index for 2023 was 0.787 , higher than India’s national average of 0.685. The state also performs better in literacy, life expectancy, and poverty indices.

Watch Pooja Prasanna explain why quoting just debt is misleading: