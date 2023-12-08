Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu records earthquake of 3.2 magnitude

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu during the early hours on Friday, December 8. NCS shared the data about the earthquake on X and said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 79.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.”

Reports said that Tirupattur and Vellore recorded mild tremors as well. Towns like Pallikonda, Gudiyatham, and Pernambut in Vellore district, and Ambur and Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur experienced tremors between 7.35 am and 7.42 am. No casualties or damage to property because of the earthquake has been reported so far.

A similar earthquake of 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Karnataka’s Vijayapura early on December 8. A statement issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that earthquakes of similar magnitude were felt in Meghalaya’s Shillong and Gujarat’s Rajkot as well.