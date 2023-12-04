Heavy rainfall floods Chennai, Cyclone Michaung to bring more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm Michaung will cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by the evening of Monday, December 4. Chennai recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Sunday to 3.30 am on Monday. Heavy rains continued to lash the city and adjoining areas on Monday as Michaung intensified, causing waterlogging, power outages, and internet disruptions. In several areas, people were rescued in boats from flooded areas and are lodged in relief camps.

The met department has issued a red warning that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts. The storm is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday forenoon, December 5.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked residents to avoid venturing out. “Dear #Chennaiites. Next bands are moving into the city, sustained winds at a speed of 35 to 80 km/hr. #GCC requests you to stay indoors. Please do not go out unless very essential. Many roads are inundated. Stay home and stay safe. Please reach us at 1913 for emergencies and rescue,” it said.