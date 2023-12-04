Heavy rainfall floods Chennai, Cyclone Michaung to bring more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm Michaung will cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by the evening of Monday, December 4. Chennai recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Sunday to 3.30 am on Monday. Heavy rains continued to lash the city and adjoining areas on Monday as Michaung intensified, causing waterlogging, power outages, and internet disruptions. In several areas, people were rescued in boats from flooded areas and are lodged in relief camps.
The met department has issued a red warning that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts. The storm is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday forenoon, December 5.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked residents to avoid venturing out. “Dear #Chennaiites. Next bands are moving into the city, sustained winds at a speed of 35 to 80 km/hr. #GCC requests you to stay indoors. Please do not go out unless very essential. Many roads are inundated. Stay home and stay safe. Please reach us at 1913 for emergencies and rescue,” it said.
In Chennai, several trees were reported to be uprooted blocking roads in Adyar, Haddows Road, Thousand lights, Greams Road, Loyola College, Egmore, and near Kamalalayam in T Nagar. Around 2,000 cusecs of water has been released from Puzhal lake, which has a capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet. The current water level stands at 2,910 million cubic feet.
At around 7 am on Monday, the storm was located 130 km east of Chennai. “The Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 2.30 am hours over the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 13.0°N and Longitude 81.4°E, about 200 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 130 km east of Chennai, 220 km southeast of Nellore, 330 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 350 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam,” IMD said.