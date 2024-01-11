Chennai man kills boyfriend after family opposes relationship, dies by suicide

A 24-year-old man, identified as Vanjinathan, who worked as a techie in an IT firm at Chennai’s Thoraipakkam, allegedly died by suicide after strangling his partner, Lokesh, 25, at a lodge in West Mogappair on Tuesday, January 9. The incident occurred following reported pressure from Lokesh to continue their relationship despite opposition from their families. The two met through a dating application a year ago and initiated a relationship.
Vanjinathan got engaged to a woman from his native village after their parents found out about the couple’s relationship last month, and had distanced himself from Lokesh due to family objections. However, Lokesh insisted on maintaining the relationship, leading to frequent arguments over the past two weeks, as per statements from the parents. On Tuesday night, Lokesh's parents filed a complaint with the Aminjikarai police after he failed to return home from work, and his phone was switched off. Vanjinathan was also missing, prompting his parents to contact Lokesh's family.
Vanjinathan's sister informed the police about a voice message from his mobile, revealing the murder and his intent to die by suicide. Upon tracking the mobile number, the police discovered the two bodies at a lodge in Paneer Nagar, West Mogappair. The bodies were sent for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), and a case has been registered. According to the police, the evidence suggests that Vanjinathan strangled Lokesh with a shoelace before sending the voice message to his sister and taking his life.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.