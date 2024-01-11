Chennai man kills boyfriend after family opposes relationship, dies by suicide

Vanjinathan's sister informed the police about a voice message from his mobile, revealing the murder and his intent to die by suicide. Upon tracking the mobile number, the police discovered the two bodies at a lodge in Paneer Nagar, West Mogappair. The bodies were sent for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), and a case has been registered. According to the police, the evidence suggests that Vanjinathan strangled Lokesh with a shoelace before sending the voice message to his sister and taking his life.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726