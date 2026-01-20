Tamil Nadu: Woman killed, 18 injured in helium cylinder blast during river festival

A woman was killed and at least 18 people were injured after a helium cylinder exploded at a festival in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Monday, January 19.

The blast occurred around 7.30 pm at the Thenpennai River Festival, also known as Aatru Thiruvizha, held in Manalurpettai. The festival marks the conclusion of the five-day Pongal celebrations in several districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi. The cylinder was used to fill helium balloons.

According to The Hindu, the deceased has been identified as Kala. The injured were rushed to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital, where six are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. Two of the injured, who were operating the cylinder at the time of the explosion, are said to be in critical condition.

Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police S Aravind and District Collector MS Prasanth visited the spot following the incident.

Expressing condolences, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased and those injured in the blast.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident at the Aatru festival in Manalurpettai, Kallakurichi, where a helium cylinder used for filling balloons exploded, resulting in the loss of one life and grievous injuries to several others,” Palaniswami said in a post on X. He called on the government to immediately extend relief to the victim’s family and the injured.