Tamil Nadu: Woman allegedly abducted by kin for marrying Dalit man; four arrested

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A 26-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by members of her own family for marrying a Dalit man against their wishes in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. Police rescued her within hours and arrested four people, including her relatives, in connection with the incident.

The woman, M Chithiravalli, from Mudukkupatti, belongs to the Most Backward Class (MBC) community. She had married P Ajith Kumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, on June 25 despite opposition from her family. The couple had met while working at a plastic and vessels store owned by Chithiravalli’s brother-in-law, P Murugesan, in Manapparai.

Following their marriage, the couple approached the Manapparai All Women Police Station seeking protection. Police conducted an inquiry with members of both families. After Chithiravalli stated that she wished to live with her husband, she was allowed to leave with Ajith Kumar.

On July 1, however, Murugesan lodged a complaint with the Manapparai police, alleging that Ajith Kumar had threatened him. Police summoned both parties for an inquiry on July 4. While Ajith Kumar, Chithiravalli and his mother appeared before the police, Murugesan did not.

After recording their statements, Ajith Kumar, Chithiravalli and his mother left the police station in an autorickshaw and were travelling towards Sithanatham.

At around 1.40 pm, near Maravanur on the Trichy-Dindigul National Highway, the autorickshaw was intercepted by a group that arrived in two vehicles.

According to the police, the group assaulted Ajith Kumar, allegedly abused him with caste-based slurs, threatened to kill him, and forcibly abducted Chithiravalli. Ajith Kumar and his mother tried to stop them but were unsuccessful.

Based on Ajith Kumar’s complaint, the Manapparai police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police arrested Chithiravalli’s brother, M Malaisamy; her brother-in-law, P Murugesan; Murugesan’s brother, P Prakash; and N Amanullah alias Mala. All four have been remanded to judicial custody. The two vehicles allegedly used in the abduction were also seized.

Chithiravalli was later traced to her grandmother’s house in Yagapuram, where she had allegedly been confined by her family. She was rescued on Saturday night and reunited with her husband.

Police said Chithiravalli’s family had allegedly been pressuring her to leave Ajith Kumar and had threatened him with consequences if she refused.

Further investigation is underway.