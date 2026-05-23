Tamil Nadu: Two men arrested following sexual assault, murder of 10-year-old girl

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The Tamil Nadu police on Saturday, May 23, arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur taluk of Coimbatore district. The news of the child's death triggered protests from relatives and local residents, who staged a road blockade in front of the Sulur Police Station, demanding stringent action. The demonstration began around 9:30pm and persisted for more than nine hours into the early Saturday morning, necessitating traffic diversions across the region.

Addressing the media on Saturday, West Region Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ramya, said that the victim went missing on May 21 evening at around 6 pm. When the parents were unable to find the child despite repeated attempts, they approached the police who subsequently registered an FIR at 10 in the night.

IGP Ramya told the media that five teams were deployed as part of the investigation. “Around 200-250 CCTV cameras were analysed. The investigation revealed that Karthi, a 33-year-old resident of Nagapatnam who was known to the family, had kidnapped and assaulted the child before killing her in a coconut grove near a pond in Kannampaleyam,” she said.