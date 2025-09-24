Tamil Nadu: Two held under POCSO for sexually assaulting minors

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday, September 22, arrested two men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting two minor girls aged 15 and 13.

The accused were identified as Dinesh, 22, an auto driver from Murugamangalam near Kattankulathur, and Dinesh, 23, an AC mechanic from Puducherry.

According to reports, the girls, who are siblings, who lived with their grandmother in Guduvanchery, came into contact with the accused through a social networking site.

The accused reportedly befriended the siblings and allegedly lured them to a building in Kayar near Mamallapuram, where they assaulted them.

Her grandmother came to know about this incident, when the elder girl fell ill and was taken to hospital. Doctors confirmed that she was pregnant, after which the girls revealed the abuse.

Following this, a complaint was filed at the All Women Police Station in Mamallapuram.

The Police arrested the two men on Monday night near Kattankulathur and produced them before the Chengalpattu POCSO special court. The accused were then remanded to judicial custody. Currently, the survivors are undergoing medical examinations, according to reports.