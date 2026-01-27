Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran says he won’t contest 2026 Assembly polls

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

TTV Dhinakaran, the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Theni on January 26, Dhinakaran said, "I will not be contesting the upcoming elections. I will work to make my party cadres, who have been working with me for the past eight years, Members of the Legislative Assembly. After the election victory, I will try to make three or four members from the AMMK ministers."

Following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) splintered into several factions. The departure of former chief minister O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran from the AIADMK created a major stir in Tamil Nadu politics. Dhinakaran began operating independently, and founded AMMK, assuming the position of its general secretary.

AMMK and political alliances

AMMK was considered a major reason for the AIADMK's defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls. Election analysts said that the votes split by AMMK were the reason for AIADMK's defeat by a very narrow margin in more than 30 constituencies.

After the 2021 election defeat, a rift developed in the AIADMK-BJP alliance. As a result, the BJP and AIADMK contested separately in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, AMMK joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and contested from two constituencies, Theni and Tiruchirappalli. TTV Dhinakaran, who contested in Theni, secured approximately 2.90 lakh votes and finished second. In Tiruchirappalli, AMMK finished fourth.

At that time, Dhinakaran, who remained in the BJP alliance, had severely criticised the AIADMK. "AMMK was founded against Edappadi Palaniswami, so there is no possibility of rejoining the AIADMK-led alliance," he had said.

AMMK, AIADMK join hands again

With just months left for the 2026 polls, on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a National Democratic Alliance public meeting held in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district. The BJP, AMMK, PMK (Anbumani faction), and TMC, among other parties, have now joined the AIADMK-led alliance.

After the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami and Dhinakaran jointly met with reporters. Dhinakaran emotionally stated, "What we had was a family feud, and that has now been resolved."