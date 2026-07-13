Tamil Nadu transfers DVAC chief Arun, appoints C Mageshwari with additional charge

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, July 13, transferred IPS officer A Arun from his post as Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai, and appointed him as the Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy. ADGP C Mageshwari has been given full additional charge as DVAC Director.

According to TVK sources, the Chief Minister’s Office was reportedly dissatisfied with the DVAC’s performance in pursuing corruption cases, a key priority of Chief Minister Vijay’s government.

The reshuffle comes even as the DVAC is investigating former DMK Minister E V Velu over alleged irregularities in a State Highways Department project. The agency recently conducted searches at Velu’s premises. After returning from Singapore following medical treatment, Velu challenged the government, stating that he was prepared to face the investigation.

Arun Kumar’s appointment as DVAC Director in May 2025 had itself raised eyebrows in political and bureaucratic circles. He had previously served as the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner during the DMK regime.

His elevation to head the state’s anti-corruption agency was considered particularly unexpected because the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), before coming to power, had sought his transfer during the Assembly election campaign. The party had accused him of obstructing then TVK chief Vijay’s election campaign and had submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking his removal to ensure free and fair polls. Despite those earlier allegations, the newly formed TVK government appointed him to lead the DVAC soon after taking office.