Tamil Nadu to mandate online property registration for select property transactions

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The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has said that online registration through the Anywhere Registration system will soon be mandatory for select categories of property documents across the state. The move will allow eligible documents to be registered without jurisdiction-based restrictions.

The mandatory online registration system will cover first-sale plot registrations, first-sale flat registrations, sale deeds involving the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, mortgage and discharge deeds linked to bank loans, said a DT Next report.

Under the facility, property documents can be submitted through the Registration Department’s portal from any location at any time. Once approved by a sub-registrar, the registered document bearing the officer’s digital signature will be sent to the applicant through WhatsApp.

The Registration Department has asked the members of the public, builders, document writers, banks and lawyers to create user accounts on the portal ahead of the rollout. Aadhaar details of all parties involved in a transaction, including witnesses, will have to be uploaded, with verification carried out through fingerprint or iris authentication.

The online registration system will require internet connectivity, UIDAI-approved biometric devices and a webcam for authentication and verification purposes. An official said that the move is expected to streamline registration procedures while improving efficiency and transparency in property transactions.

The initiative marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to digitise property transactions, reducing reliance on traditional office based processes for select transactions.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM