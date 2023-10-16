Tamil Nadu: Three people killed after roof of community hall collapses in Tiruppur

Three people were killed after the roof of a community welfare hall collapsed in Tiruppur’s Kolumam village in Tamil Nadu following heavy rains on Sunday, October 15. The deceased have been identified as Murali Raja (35), Manikandan (28), and Gowtham (29), who were working as daily wage workers in the village. Murali Raja was married and is survived by his wife and two children. Meanwhile, Manikandan and Gowtham were unmarried and are survived by their respective mothers.

The community hall was in a dilapidated condition and due to the heavy rain on Sunday, the roof collapsed suddenly. According to reports, the three deceased persons were waiting for a bus in the hall when the roof collapsed. The trio had sustained serious injuries and were stuck in the debris for a while before they were rescued. After that, the three men were taken to the Udumalaipettai Government Hospital but had lost their lives on the way.

Reports said that the Komaralingam police are investigating the deaths. The mortal remains of the three men have been taken to the Udumalaipettai Government Hospital for a postmortem after which the bodies will be handed over to their respective families.