Tamil Nadu: Study says caste pride reigns in schools, identifies casteist teachers

A study conducted across 441 schools by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) has revealed that caste-based violence and discrimination among students remain widely prevalent in a significant number of schools in the state. The study, released on Saturday, December 23, also identified schools where teachers have propagated caste-based discrimination. While the names of the schools and teachers were not revealed to the media, the TNUEF says they have furnished those details to the state government along with recommendations, seeking prompt action.

A total of 321 government schools, 58 government aided schools, and 62 private schools across 36 districts were covered under the study. Up to 644 students – 333 boys and 311 girls – from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the survey. “A majority of the students who were willing to participate in the study belonged to Scheduled Castes (SC), while there were around 10% of students who were from Backward Castes (BC) and Most Backward Classes (MBC),” said Samuvel Raj, general secretary of TNUEF.

According to the study, caste violence among students have been reported in 25 schools from districts including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai among others. In at least 23 schools, students were found to actively express casteist sentiments, while in 10 schools, students formed separate groups based on their castes. In 20 districts including Chennai, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, students use particular colours of kerchiefs, bindis, threads, and stickers to indicate their caste. The study has identified 34 other types of such caste-symbolic indications used by school-going children.