Tamil Nadu steps up security at Israeli establishments

In wake of the ongoing clashes between Hamas and Israel, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up security at Israeli establishments and Jewish settlements. Director General of Police (DGP) Tamil Nadu Shankar Jiwal told media persons that instructions have been given to concerned officials to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in the state.
Israeli tourists visit Vattakanal, a settlement close to Kodaikkanal during September to February every year and police will provide more security in this area. The security has already been beefed up in the area in view of the current situation, sources told IANS.
Security has also been increased in Israeli business establishments in the state and police are in touch with immigration authorities to ascertain the number of Israeli citizens who have landed in Chennai and other international airports in the state in recent days and track their locations as part of the security arrangements.
Sources also said that access control measures have been enforced restricting movements to the Israeli business establishments following reports on possible attack on Israelis in other countries.
The conflict between Israel and Palestine was ignited by a rocket and infiltrating attack carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. This resulted in the tragic loss of over 200 lives, with more than 1,400 individuals sustaining injuries. In an unprecedented assault, nearly 3,000 rockets were launched into Israel by Hamas since the early hours of Saturday. Furthermore, Hamas has taken Israeli civilians and soldiers as hostages.
According to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza, at least 232 Palestinians have lost their lives, and an additional 1,697 have been wounded due to Israeli airstrikes. The death toll among Israelis has now surpassed 200, marking it as one of the deadliest attacks in Israel in recent decades.