Tamil Nadu starts framing new curriculum under its State Education Policy

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has begun framing a new curriculum for government schools, to be rolled out from the 2027–28 academic year — a key step toward implementing the State Education Policy (SEP), which the state has positioned as an alternative to the Union government’s National Education Policy (NEP).

A high-level committee chaired by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been constituted to steer the revision process.

School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan said the new curriculum will cover all grade levels and reflect the state’s educational goals. “The curriculum will be changed for all classes,” he said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been conducting consultations since last year to identify the structural and pedagogical changes needed in the syllabus.

Following the release of the SEP earlier this year, the department has also formed a Programme Design Committee headed by State Planning Commission member and educationist Prof Sultan Ahmed Ismail. The panel will focus on programme design and implementation to align with SEP goals.

Officials said the committee will review syllabus content, teaching methods, and assessment systems, while addressing learning gaps and strengthening competency-based learning. Inputs from teachers, students, parents, and education experts will be sought to make the framework inclusive and effective.

“The aim is to bridge the gap between teaching objectives and learning outcomes, while retaining Tamil Nadu’s unique socio-cultural context,” an official said.

Once finalised, the new curriculum will replace the existing structure — marking a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s effort to assert its independent education framework distinct from the NEP.