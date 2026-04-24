Tamil Nadu sees 85.15% voter turnout as polling ends across 234 seats

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Polling across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded on Thursday, April 23, recording a historic voter turnout of 85.15%, according to preliminary figures released by election authorities.

Final turnout data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected later, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 73.6%, with 4.63 crore votes cast. This figure was surpassed by 5 pm on polling day this year, when 4.71 crore votes had already been recorded.

The state’s electorate comprised 5.73 crore voters, including 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters. A total of 14,59,039 first-time voters were eligible to vote. Overall, 4,023 candidates contested across the 234 constituencies.

The main contest was between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance, seeking re-election under MK Stalin, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance, headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, which is aiming to return to power.

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) also emerged as significant players, making it a four-cornered contest in several constituencies.

Polling was largely peaceful, though a few incidents were reported. A head constable was stabbed at a polling booth in the Poompuhar constituency in Mayiladuthurai district. In Chennai’s Harbour constituency, an altercation broke out between DMK candidate PK Sekar Babu and TVK candidate Ashok, along with their supporters, over allegations of booth rigging.

There were also instances of poll boycotts. Residents of Vengaivayal, a Scheduled Caste hamlet in Pudukottai district, abstained from voting in protest over an unresolved 2022 incident in which an overhead drinking water tank was allegedly contaminated with human faeces.

In K Eechampadi village in Dharmapuri district, residents boycotted polling, demanding the relocation of a school.

Travel disruptions were reported in parts of the state, with several voters facing difficulties accessing bus services while attempting to return to their hometowns to vote. TVK leaders also submitted complaints to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, alleging inadequate transport arrangements and seeking a two-hour extension of polling time.

District-wise turnout figures showed Karur recording the highest participation at 91.97%, followed by Salem at 90.23%. Among the lowest were Kanyakumari (75.50%), Ramanathapuram (76.28%), Sivaganga (76.18%), Tirunelveli (77.49%), and Thoothukudi (79.92%).