Tamil Nadu: Section 144 to be imposed in Sivaganga district till Oct 31

The District Collector of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, on Saturday, October 21, announced that section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) will be imposed in the Kalayarkoil area of the district from October 23 to 31 on the occassion of the death anniversary of Marudhu Pandiyars.

Kalayarkoil holds historical significance since the memorial of freedom fighters Marudhu Pandiyars is located here. Every year, ahead of the birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar and the death anniversary of Marudhu Pandiyars, also known as Marudhu brothers, the district administration imposes 144 to avoid untoward clashes between different communities. The two occasions have been fervently celebrated by the dominant Mukkulathor community in the state.

The Collector's decision was based on the recommendations given by Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga district. Nearly seven thousand police personnel are to be deployed to ensure peaceful memorial events in the district. As per reports, the Marudhu brothers' Guru pooja is taking place on October 24 and Muthuramalinga Thevar's Jayanti is to be observed on October 30, on his birth anniversary.

Marudhu Pandiyars (Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu) were the pioneers of India's freedom struggle against the British. They took up arms and fought against the British in the late 1700s. They were captured in 1801 and they were executed on October 24 at Tiruppatur by the East India Company. On their death anniversary, thousands of people congregate in both Tiruppattur and Kalayarkoil.