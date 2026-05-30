Tamil Nadu Secretariat begins mandatory biometric and Face ID attendance from June 1

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In a move aimed at strengthening workplace discipline and modernising attendance management, the Tamil Nadu government has made biometric and Face ID-based attendance mandatory for officers and staff of the Human Resources Management Department at the State Secretariat from June 1.

The initiative marks the first time such a system has been formally introduced in a Secretariat department and is expected to be expanded to other departments in phases.

According to official sources, the Human Resources Management Department has issued a circular directing all officers and employees to record their attendance through either biometric authentication or Face ID verification from Monday onwards.

The department stated that the new system is intended to improve transparency, accountability, and punctuality among government employees.

The circular instructed staff members to report for duty before 10 a.m. and ensure that their attendance is registered through the digital system.

Until further orders, employees will also be required to continue maintaining manual attendance records alongside the new electronic mechanism.

"The biometric or Face ID attendance system will come into effect from June 1. All officers and staff are requested to attend office before 10 a.m. and ensure their presence through the biometric or Face ID attendance system, in addition to manual attendance," the circular stated.

In addition to the attendance mandate, the department has directed all employees to wear their official identity cards while on duty within the Secretariat premises.

Officials said the attendance system had earlier been introduced on a trial basis. However, its implementation was temporarily suspended after some employees raised concerns and objections regarding the new mechanism.

Following the successful completion of the trial phase and a review of operational issues, the department has now decided to roll out the system fully. The move comes amid a broader effort by the state government to tighten attendance and punctuality norms across various departments.

Departments such as Food and Cooperation have already issued instructions requiring employees to adhere strictly to office timings. Under recent orders issued by those departments, staff members have been directed to report for duty on or before 9.50 a.m., while office assistants have been asked to be present by 9.30 a.m.

Although biometric and Face ID attendance systems have not yet been made compulsory in those departments, officials indicated that similar measures could be considered in the future as part of the government’s ongoing administrative reforms.

Government sources said the Human Resources Management Department would serve as the pilot department for the initiative and that the digital attendance system is likely to be extended to other Secretariat departments in a phased manner over the coming months. The move is expected to streamline attendance monitoring and improve efficiency in government offices.