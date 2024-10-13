Tamil Nadu school education dept to announce board exam schedule on Oct 14

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will announce the schedule for the board examinations on October 14, according to official sources. The board examination schedule for the academic year 2024-25 will be announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

A total of 8,94,264 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu class 10 final examination in 2023-24, of whom 91.55% passed. Of the 4,47,061 female candidates who appeared for the exam, 4,22,591 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.55%; and of the 4,47,203 male candidates who took the SSLC examination, 88.58% cleared it.

Similarly, the pass percentage in class 11 was 91.16% and in class 12 was around 93%. The examinations are usually held in the months of March and April.