Tamil Nadu Rains: Orange warning issued by IMD for several districts, details

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed over coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said. As per their reports, Velankanni in Nagapattinam district has recorded 17 cm rainfall followed by Karaikal and Thiruvarur as they recorded 14 and 12 cm rainfall between November 13 and 14. Schools in these districts have also remained shut on Tuesday.

For November 14, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts; and heavy rain in isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts. For November 15, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea between November 14 and 18.