Tamil Nadu rains: Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan rescued after 3 days

State Minister for Fisheries, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who remained stranded in the floods in Eral, Thoothukudi district, was rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel on Wednesday, December 20.

Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who resides in Eral, was marooned in his residence for three days due to the floods. As per reports, hundreds of houses are still inundated in flood water in the Eral locality and rescue operations have been conducted in the swing.

Eral is located between Srivaikuntam and Kayalpattinam localities in Thoothukudi district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these two localities are among the worst hit in the heavy rain which lashed the district on December 17 and 18.