Tamil Nadu rains: Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan rescued after 3 days

State Minister for Fisheries, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who remained stranded in the floods in Eral, Thoothukudi district, was rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel on Wednesday, December 20.
Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who resides in Eral, was marooned in his residence for three days due to the floods. As per reports, hundreds of houses are still inundated in flood water in the Eral locality and rescue operations have been conducted in the swing.
Eral is located between Srivaikuntam and Kayalpattinam localities in Thoothukudi district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these two localities are among the worst hit in the heavy rain which lashed the district on December 17 and 18.
IMD said that Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi received 93.2 cm of rain in 24 hours between December 17 and 18.
It was the highest ever rainfall recorded in the plains in the state in 24 hours, and notably, the second highest rainfall after 1992 rains in which Kakkachi received 96.5 cm of rain in a day. Srivaikuntam received 61.8 cm of rainfall.
The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area triggered unprecedented heavy rain in southern Tamil Nadu, causing floods in the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari. The flood water started to recede in many areas in Tirunelveli district, while many parts of the Thoothukudi district are still inundated and rescue operations are underway by the Indian Army, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).