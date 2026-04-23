Tamil Nadu polls: 56.81% turnout by 1 pm as voting underway in 234 seats

Polling is underway across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with the Election Commission reporting a voter turnout of 56.81% as of 1 pm on Thursday, April 23.

More than 5.73 crore eligible voters are casting their ballots to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in the 234-member Assembly.

Voting began at 7 am and has seen steady participation across the state. Among districts, Tiruppur recorded the highest turnout at 62.97%, followed by Namakkal (62.51%) and Erode (61.79%). Chennai reported 54.58%, Coimbatore 58.24%, and Madurai 54.75%. The Kanniyakumari recorded the lowest turnout at 50.35% as of 1 pm, six hours into polling.

The election features a headline contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) adding further intensity to what has emerged as a four-cornered race.

Celebrities, actors, and political leaders have also been seen casting their votes at polling booths since morning.

Officials reported a steady flow of voters across districts through the early hours, with turnout expected to rise further as polling continues until 6 pm. The results will be declared on May 4.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held today, Thursday, April 23, 2026.