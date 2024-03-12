Tamil Nadu: Political parties voice opposition to CAA

Tamil Nadu opposition parties have voiced concerns about the implementation of CAA in the state, saying that the law will divide the people on religious lines.

Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPI-M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the party would not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.

“The law is draconian and will divide the people on religious and communal lines. A strong protest will be conducted across the state,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also said that it would oppose the CAA and join hands with the other progressive political parties.

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan said that the CPI will also oppose the CAA strongly and would not allow it to be implemented in the state.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has floated his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has also come out against the implementation of CAA.

He said that it is ‘not acceptable’ to implement CAA in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay requested the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the law should not be implemented in the state.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has also said that the implementation of CAA is part of the ‘divisive’ agenda of the BJP and the Central government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government does not hold the authority to either implement or not implement the CAA in their respective states.