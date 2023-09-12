Tamil Nadu police website hacked, attackers demand 20,000 USD to restore site

In a shocking turn of events, hackers allegedly attacked the Tamil Nadu police website and demanded USD 20,000 to restore the site. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) website was allegedly hacked, by persons in South Korea, The Hindu reports. The report also says that the police immediately alerted the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in order to secure the data. The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday, September 9.

According to preliminary investigations, the hackers managed to attack the site by identifying two weak passwords. A senior police officer also reportedly told The Hindu that, “The e-services option gives access to First Information Reports (FIRs), the status of the investigation, road accident particulars, and other details. One can also lodge a complaint and avail oneself of a host of other free and paid police services. But those options are One-Time Password (OTP) enabled, and hence, it would not be easy to access.”

The officer also reportedly told The Hindu that damage control was done due to ELCOT and other departments being alerted swiftly.

Earlier in 2012, the Tamil Nadu Police website came under a similar attack. At the time, police and the National Information Centre (NIC) claimed the attack had been carried out by the hacktivist group Anonymous.