Tamil Nadu police shoot dead history-sheeter accused of bomb attack in Perambalur

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu Police, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, shot dead history-sheeter C Kottu Raja alias Alaguraja (30), who was accused of hurling a country-made bomb at a police escort team with the intention of eliminating his rival. Police claimed the killing was in self-defence.

The incident occurred when Alaguraja was taken to the Thirumandurai forest in Perambalur district allegedly to recover weapons and explosives hidden there. He was escorted by a special police team led by Mangalmedu Inspector Nandhakumar, according to reports.

Police said Alaguraja attempted to escape by throwing a concealed country-made bomb at a police vehicle and attacking Sub-Inspector Shankar with a machete. In response, Inspector Nandhakumar allegedly opened fire, killing Alaguraja on the spot.

His body was taken to the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem. Sub-Inspector Shankar, who reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack, was admitted to the same hospital. Superintendent of Police GS Anitha later visited the hospital and enquired about his condition.

Alaguraja, a history-sheeter from Mela Anuppanadi in Madurai district, had five criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder, in Madurai and Thoothukudi districts.

The encounter comes days after a bomb attack on January 24, when Alaguraja and his associates allegedly targeted rival S Kalimuthu alias Vellakali, who was being escorted by police from the Dindigul sub-jail to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Near the Thirumandurai toll plaza on the Tiruchirappalli–Chennai National Highway, a 15-member gang arrived in two vehicles and allegedly hurled six country-made bombs at Vellakali while police personnel and the prisoner had stopped for food. Sub-Inspector Ramachandran fired around 10 rounds in response, following which the attackers fled, abandoning one of the vehicles at Eluthur in Cuddalore district.

Vellakali was later secured and lodged in Tiruchirappalli Central Prison. Two police personnel, Vineshkumar and Maruthapandi, sustained serious injuries in the attack and were admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital before being shifted to the Tiruchirappalli Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday night, special police teams arrested seven accused, including Alaguraja, from their hideout in Ooty.