Tamil Nadu police recover 20 bodies from illegal shelter home, seals it

An illegal shelter home for people with mental and intellectual disabilities in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district was sealed on Tuesday, July 9 after the police found 20 bodies buried on its premises. Officials said that the home, run under the name Loveshore Charitable Trust, has been operating for 25 years without the necessary permissions and added that there was no record of the inmates’ background information.

To admit people with mental illnesses or intellectual disabilities, a charitable organisation is required to obtain licences from the Institute of Mental Health, Chennai and the Commissionerate of Differently-abled persons respectively.

Revenue department officials, who conducted an inspection of the home after a complaint was raised, told The Hindu that there were 13 inmates residing in the premises. They have been shifted to licensed facilities. Acting on a complaint, the shelter home was sealed on Tuesday.