Tamil Nadu police file case against ED officials for disrupting their investigation

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) following the arrest of ED official Ankit Tiwari, the Madurai city police have registered a case against the central agency officials for preventing DVAC authorities from discharging their duties.

The FIR has been registered in the Thallakulam police station based on a complaint filed by the DVAC officials, who alleged that they were prevented from discharging their duties while carrying out searches at the Madurai ED sub-zonal office after Ankit’s arrest.

ED officials had earlier registered a complaint against the DVAC authorities, accusing them of stealing sensitive documents from its sub-zonal office. Following the arrest of Ankit, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government doctor near Dindigul, the DVAC authorities raided the ED office and his residence. Ankit was arrested under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.