Tamil Nadu party NTK fields 50% women candidates for 3rd time: Ideology or strategy?

While the Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third (33%) of the total seats in the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, awaits implementation, a regional party from Tamil Nadu has not once or twice, but thrice allocated 50% seats for women in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections combined.

Filmmaker-turned-politician Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) from Tamil Nadu, which is not part of any alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, fielded an equal number of female and male contenders in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2021 state Assembly elections, and now in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections – a consistent move that no Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised party in the country is known to have attempted.

The two national parties – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have only managed to accommodate 16.3% and 14% seats for women respectively. The Congress, which has consistently vouched for the Women’s Reservation Bill with additional demands to include sub-quotas based on caste, has only fielded women in less than half of the 33% reserved seats. Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has also strongly advocated for the Bill, is more or less on par with the Congress with just 14% of seats allocated to women (3 out of 22 seats) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.