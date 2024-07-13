Tamil Nadu: One person arrested for brewing illicit liquor in Chengalpattu

One person was arrested for distilling 20 litres of illicit liquor in Malavankaranai village, near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, July 12. Five people who had consumed the distilled liquor were traced and were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Devan (60), from Malavankaranai village, had been distilling illicit liquor in an agricultural field on Friday. According to Chengalpattu Collector S Anuraj, a local resident had tipped the authorities. “We received a tip off with the location. We immediately informed the SP’s office. The police went to the spot, caught the local and seized the liquor. Devan admitted to having sold the liquor at Rs 50 per packet or bottle to some locals,” he added.

The police then inquired and traced five people who had purchased the liquor and had consumed the same. All of them were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital as a precautionary measure. “They are fine. They haven’t shown any symptoms of being ill so far,” Anuraj added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Devan on Friday and he was arrested. “He doesn’t seem to have any cases against him in recent years but we are still investigating,” K Siva Sakthi, Additional District Superintendent of Police (ADSP), told TNM.