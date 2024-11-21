Tamil Nadu on high alert: Ramanathapuram witnesses unprecedented rainfall of 164 cm

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai confirmed a rare and extreme weather event in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday, November 20. The district experienced an unprecedented 164 cm of rainfall in just 10 hours, marking one of the heaviest downpours in decades. Pamban weather station recorded a staggering 28 cm of rainfall by 5.30 pm, including 10 cm in just one hour between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Continuous rain and strong winds have caused severe damage to homes in coastal areas. The relentless rain caused severe waterlogging, damaging ten boats in Mandapam and inundating fishermen’s settlements in Pamban, Chinnapalam, and Muthumuni.

In response to the severe weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas, effective until November 25. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

Squally weather is expected to continue, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, particularly affecting the South Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar, IMD said.

Meanwhile, the districts of Nagapattinam and Karaikal received 9 cm of rainfall, while other southern coastal and delta regions have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall and occasional cloudburst events.

IMD predicts further rainfall across Tamil Nadu, particularly in delta districts, on November 25-26, with the possibility of persistent heavy rains over the next six days.

This extreme weather event has prompted local authorities to issue advisories and warnings as the region works to manage the aftermath of the severe flooding.