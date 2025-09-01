Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil hospitalised, vows to continue hunger strike

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil, who began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the release of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds to Tamil Nadu, remained under medical observation at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, August 31. Despite his hospitalisation, Senthil vowed to continue his protest. September 1 marks the fourth day of his hunger strike.

A Congress MP and former IAS officer, Senthil launched the hunger strike on August 29 at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) office on the Tiruvallur Collectorate premises. His health worsened on the second day of the protest, with doctors noting a spike in his blood pressure. He was admitted to hospital on August 30.

Even under medical care, Senthil declared on social media that he would not end his strike until the Union government released Tamil Nadu’s pending funds. He accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding Rs 2,152 crore under SSA, which he said directly affects the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in the state.

Calling the move a violation of constitutional principles, Senthil said it undermined children’s right to equitable education. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to voice their concerns democratically and demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan release the funds without “political bias or linguistic imposition.”

In a video shared on X, Senthil reaffirmed his determination to continue the protest despite doctors urging him to stop. “We may have policy differences with state governments, but those should be addressed at the table. Funds for children’s education should not be withheld as leverage,” he said.