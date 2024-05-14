Tamil Nadu: Man sets himself ablaze over property dispute with family
A 35-year-old man from Tamil Nadu set himself ablaze before the Tirunelveli district collector’s office over a property dispute with his family members. The man, identified as Sankarasubbu, sustained 70% burns and was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital by the police. Abdul Hameed, a police personnel, who tried to douse the flames sustained burns on his hand.
According to reports, Sankarasubbu had a property dispute with his family members following which he filed a complaint at the Moontradaippu Police Station. “Since the police did not act swiftly, I decided to end my life,” he reportedly told the police.
Police said that the property dispute case is before the court for trial after the ownership of the property was allegedly taken away from Sankarasubbu by a few of his family members.
The police told the media that Sankarasubbu and one of the owners of the property were arguing on Sunday. May 12, after which Sankarasubbu filed a complaint. The police had asked him and the others involved in the dispute to appear before them for an interrogation on Monday. While others came to the Police Station for the interrogation, Sankarasubbu went to the collector’s office, where he set himself on fire.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help.
