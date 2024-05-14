Representative image. A silhouette of a man
Tamil Nadu: Man sets himself ablaze over property dispute with family

A 35-year-old man from Tamil Nadu set himself ablaze before the Tirunelveli district collector’s office over a property dispute with his family members. The man, identified as Sankarasubbu, sustained 70% burns and was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital by the police. Abdul Hameed, a police personnel, who tried to douse the flames sustained burns on his hand. 

According to reports, Sankarasubbu had a property dispute with his family members following which he filed a complaint at the Moontradaippu Police Station. “Since the police did not act swiftly, I decided to end my life,” he reportedly told the police. 

Police said that the property dispute case is before the court for trial after the ownership of the property was allegedly taken away from Sankarasubbu by a few of his family members. 

The police told the media that Sankarasubbu and one of the owners of the property were arguing on Sunday. May 12, after which Sankarasubbu filed a complaint. The police had asked him and the others involved in the dispute to appear before them for an interrogation on Monday. While others came to the Police Station for the interrogation, Sankarasubbu went to the collector’s office, where he set himself on fire.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 6500022

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

Tamil Nadu

