Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for killing wife, burying body inside a sealed drum

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Arambakkam police arrested a 39-year-old man from Gummidipoondi on Tuesday, October 21, for allegedly murdering his wife two months ago and burying her body after sealing it inside a drum.

The accused has been identified as Silambarasan, a painter from Thurapallam village in Gummidipoondi. He was married to Priya (26) from Pudupalayam village near Periyapalayam.

The couple had two sons and reportedly fought frequently as Silambarasan often accused Priya of having an affair.

According to reports, Priya had gone to her mother’s home in Periyapalayam after a quarrel but was later persuaded to return to her husband. When Priya’s father visited her home on Monday, Silambarasan allegedly claimed that she had gone shopping. However, the children told their grandfather that they had not seen their mother for over two months.

Following this, the family lodged a missing person complaint at the Arambakkam police station. During interrogation, Silambarasan reportedly gave contradictory statements before confessing to the murder.

Upon investigation, the police found that Silambarasan strangled Priya to death on August 14 following an argument, allegedly stuffed her body inside a plastic drum, and buried it near a riverbank about three kilometres from his house. He had told neighbours and relatives that Priya was staying with her parents.

The police have arrested Silambarasan on charges of murder. Efforts to recover Priya’s body and to probe whether anyone helped Silambarasan to dispose of the body are underway.