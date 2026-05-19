Tamil Nadu man arrested for attacking girlfriend who declined to marry him

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A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Trichy KK Nagar police in Tamil Nadu on Monday, May 18, for attempting to murder his girlfriend after she reportedly refused to marry him. The accused was identified as Viyakula Naveen, a native of Salai village in Sivaganga district. He was reportedly in a relationship with Amala Verginia from Ramanathapuram district, who is pursuing an MBA degree through distance education.

Naveen had allegedly been urging Amala to marry him. However, she had postponed the proposal as her parents did not consent to the relationship, according to reports . On Sunday, the two met at the Racecourse Road walking track to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, an argument reportedly broke out between them. Naveen allegedly verbally abused Amala, strangled her using her shawl, and later attacked her with a stone, causing severe head injuries.

Passersby and local residents rushed to help Amala and shifted her to the Trichy Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.

When Naveen tried to flee from the spot, the public who had gathered detained him and handed him over to the police.

The police registered a case against Naveen under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 296(b) (uttering obscene words) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 4 (harassment of women in public places) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Videos of the assault, captured by onlookers on mobile phones, were widely circulated on social media, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city.