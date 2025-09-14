Tamil Nadu: M Veerapandian elected state secretary for CPI

Senior leader M Veerapandian (63) was unanimously elected as the new state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 13. He succeeded R Mutharasan, who stepped down after reaching the age limit of 75 prescribed by the party’s internal rules.

Veerapandian was elected at a state council meeting held in Chennai. A native of Vyasarpadi in Chennai, he began his political journey with the All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of the CPI. He later worked in the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and went on to become the CPI’s state deputy secretary.

The election, originally scheduled for August 19 during the CPI’s 26th state conference in Salem, was postponed due to the absence of a unanimous decision regarding the state secretary post and the selection of state executive council members. In the interim, R Mutharasan had continued as secretary.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, and AMMK leaders extended their greetings to Veerapandian.