Tamil Nadu: Journalist attacked with bottle; police say dispute was personal

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A television journalist was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district late on Monday, May 18. The journalist sustained serious injuries in the attack. However, police said the assault arose from a personal dispute and was unrelated to his profession.

The injured reporter, P Haja Maideen (37), who works for a private Tamil news channel, is currently undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm at Haja Maideen’s residence in Muthupettai when the primary accused, Abdul Basith (20), along with a few others, allegedly barged into his house and picked a fight over his relationship with a woman known to the accused.

The argument escalated, during which Abdul Basith allegedly attacked the journalist with a bottle. Maideen sustained serious injuries and was first admitted to the Government Hospital in Muthupettai before being shifted to Thanjavur for further treatment.

The Muthupettai police registered a case and arrested Abdul Basith, who was later remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

In a statement, the Tiruvarur district police denied reports circulating in some sections of the media that the attack was linked to ganja use or the journalist’s professional work.

The incident drew condemnation, with the Chennai Press Club alleging that the attack was an “attempt to murder” the journalist and demanding strict legal action against those involved.

The organisation also urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law for the protection of journalists and sought compensation for the injured reporter.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organising secretary RS Bharathi also condemned the attack and urged the state government to ensure the safety of journalists in Tamil Nadu.