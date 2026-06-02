Tamil Nadu: Inspector suspended amid sexual harassment allegations by woman officer

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A police inspector working with the Arumuganeri Police Station in Thoothukudi, was suspended, on Sunday, May 31, after a woman police officer accused him of sexual harassment. Inspector SN Thileeban was accused of sending obscene messages to the woman constable. Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner, Deshmuk Shekar Sanjay, ordered the suspension and further investigation is underway.

According to reports , the woman constable did not respond to the obscene messages sent by Thileeban through WhatsApp. She alleged that she later faced obstacles in her transfer to the newly formed ‘Singapen Special Task Force’.

She had later informed her husband about the alleged harassment by the inspector, following which he confronted Thileeban when the inspector allegedly threatened to shoot him. The woman officer and her husband filed a complaint with the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police following this incident.

An official stated that following the complaint from the woman constable, Thileeban was placed under suspension as per departmental proceedings, and necessary action would be taken against the inspector.

Responding to the allegations, Thileeban released a video on his Instagram page denying the claims. He maintained that he had not engaged in any form of harassment.

He further stated that while he may speak sternly to personnel who are negligent in their duties, he had never caused any mental distress or harassed any officer working under him. He also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.