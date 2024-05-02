Tamil Nadu: IMD warns of severe heatwave in parts of state for next three days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets in the interior parts of Tamil Nadu and the conditions are likely to continue for the next three days, with temperatures ranging from 38°C to 42.5°C. An orange-level heatwave alert was issued for seven districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, May 2 in regions like Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur.
On Wednesday, May 1, Karur district recorded the highest temperature at 42.5 degree Celsius. Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 40.7 degree Celsius and Nungambakkam touched 39 degree Celsius. Chennai is likely to record a maximum of 38 to 39 degree Celsius and a minimum of 28 to 29 degree Celsius.
As per the IMD, an orange heatwave alert implies extreme bad weather that can cause severe disturbances to residents and hamper daily life.