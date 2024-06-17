Tamil Nadu: IMD issues yellow alert in several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state. These areas include Thiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Madurai, Ariyalur, Dindigul and other regions. According to the IMD, sky conditions in Chennai may be partly cloudy, with thunderstorms likely in the evening in certain areas of the city for the next two days.

The maximum temperature in the state will range from 37-38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature ranging between 27-28 degrees Celsius. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenabakkam have predicted the maximum temperature to be 34.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to be between 29.1 degrees Celsius and 26.7 degrees Celsius as well.

The regional Met Department said a cyclonic circulation is located between the southwest and West Bay of Bengal, between 3.1km and 7.6 km above mean sea level and the temperature in the state is likely to increase in a few areas till June 20.