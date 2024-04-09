Tamil Nadu: I-T recovers Rs 32 crore unaccounted cash from Pollachi poultry farm

In a major cash haul from Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax department on Tuesday, April 9 recovered unaccounted cash estimated at around Rs 32 crore from a poultry farm in Pollachi in Coimbatore.

The I-T sleuths reportedly found the cash hoarded in three boxes at the hatchery and officials speculate that the money was supposed to be distributed to voters. The Election Commission of India has started an investigation into the matter.