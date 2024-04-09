Tamil Nadu: I-T recovers Rs 32 crore unaccounted cash from Pollachi poultry farm

In a major cash haul from Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax department on Tuesday, April 9 recovered unaccounted cash estimated at around Rs 32 crore from a poultry farm in Pollachi in Coimbatore.
The I-T sleuths reportedly found the cash hoarded in three boxes at the hatchery and officials speculate that the money was supposed to be distributed to voters. The Election Commission of India has started an investigation into the matter.
The hatchery belongs to Mbs Hatcheries Private Limited owned by brothers Arul Murugan and Saravana Murugan. According to reports, the IT search at the firm’s head office in Venkatesa Colony began on April 8 and lasted for 15 hours. Mbs Hatcheries is a private firm established in 2022. It is classified as a non-govt company and is registered at the Registrar of Companies in Coimbatore.