Tamil Nadu Hung Verdict LIVE: Will DMK and AIADMK set aside rivalry to form government?
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Hung Verdict LIVE: Will DMK and AIADMK set aside rivalry to form government?

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay struggles to secure the numbers needed to form the government, reports suggest that arch-rivals — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — have set aside their ideological differences and staked claim to power.

Despite Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerging as the single largest party, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been snubbing him by refusing to administer the oath of office as Chief Minister. The Congress party has terminated its alliance with the DMK and extended support to the TVK.  And even as Vijay has been reaching out to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to form a stable government. Latest reports suggest that arch-rivals — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — have set aside their ideological differences and decided to stake claim to form the government. However, even if the unprecedented political move materialises, the two Dravidian parties would still fall short by 12 seats, requiring the support of the VCK, CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each. Suggesting such a possibility, the DMK passed four resolutions on Thursday, May 7. As per Resolution No. 3, party members unanimously authorised its chief, MK Stalin, to take urgent decisions after “examining the political and administrative situations that arise in such an environment.”

Governor Arlekar has given TVK chief Vijay until May 10 to secure the required numbers to form the government.

Some TVK members protest outside Governor Arlekar's office. The police have detained them.

Congress party stages protest against the Governor for not inviting Vijay to form the government.

Responding to these reports, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that DMK is the "real betrayer".

Two Dravidian parties. Lifelong rivals. They united in a single night. Not for Tamil Nadu. Not for secularism. Just to stop one man — Vijay.Congress saw it clearly and walked out.You cannot sleep with the RSS/BJP’s B-team and still call yourselves secular.“Stable government” is just the political language used by these two scared parties to protect their power.Congress did the right thing by exiting.Will DMK remove its mask today?Who is the real betrayer?#DMK #AIADMK #BJPBTeam #Congress #StopVijay

Key Events

Despite Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerging as the single largest party, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been snubbing him by refusing to administer the oath of office as Chief Minister. The Congress party has terminated its alliance with the DMK and extended support to the TVK.  And even as Vijay has been reaching out to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to form a stable government. Latest reports suggest that arch-rivals — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — have set aside their ideological differences and decided to stake claim to form the government. However, even if the unprecedented political move materialises, the two Dravidian parties would still fall short by 12 seats, requiring the support of the VCK, CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each. Suggesting such a possibility, the DMK passed four resolutions on Thursday, May 7. As per Resolution No. 3, party members unanimously authorised its chief, MK Stalin, to take urgent decisions after “examining the political and administrative situations that arise in such an environment.”

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