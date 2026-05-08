Tamil Nadu Hung Verdict LIVE: Will DMK and AIADMK set aside rivalry to form government?

Despite Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and emerging as the single largest party, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been snubbing him by refusing to administer the oath of office as Chief Minister. The Congress party has terminated its alliance with the DMK and extended support to the TVK. And even as Vijay has been reaching out to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to form a stable government. Latest reports suggest that arch-rivals — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — have set aside their ideological differences and decided to stake claim to form the government. However, even if the unprecedented political move materialises, the two Dravidian parties would still fall short by 12 seats, requiring the support of the VCK, CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each. Suggesting such a possibility, the DMK passed four resolutions on Thursday, May 7. As per Resolution No. 3, party members unanimously authorised its chief, MK Stalin, to take urgent decisions after “examining the political and administrative situations that arise in such an environment.”