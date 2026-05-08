Tamil Nadu Hung Verdict LIVE: Will DMK and AIADMK set aside rivalry to form government?

Governor Arlekar has given TVK chief Vijay until May 10 to secure the required numbers to form the government.
Some TVK members protest outside Governor Arlekar's office. The police have detained them.
Congress party stages protest against the Governor for not inviting Vijay to form the government.
Responding to these reports, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that DMK is the "real betrayer".
Two Dravidian parties. Lifelong rivals. They united in a single night. Not for Tamil Nadu. Not for secularism. Just to stop one man — Vijay.Congress saw it clearly and walked out.You cannot sleep with the RSS/BJP’s B-team and still call yourselves secular.“Stable government” is just the political language used by these two scared parties to protect their power.Congress did the right thing by exiting.Will DMK remove its mask today?Who is the real betrayer?#DMK #AIADMK #BJPBTeam #Congress #StopVijay