Tamil Nadu HRCE Minister goes undercover, uncovers bribery at Tiruchendur temple

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S Ramesh, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, conducted a surprise inspection at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in disguise on May 29, exposing an alleged bribery racket involving priests and temple staff.

According to local reports , the Minister had received multiple complaints from devotees alleging that money was being illegally collected for Darshan and Archana services. Devotees also claimed that despite the withdrawal of the Rs 100 paid Darshan system during the Vaikasi Visakam festival and the introduction of free Darshan, illegal payments were still being demanded for both general and VIP entry.

Acting on the complaints, Ramesh visited the temple early on May 29 disguised as an ordinary devotee, accompanied only by his personal assistant and without informing officials. During the inspection, a priest who was unaware of the Minister’s identity, allegedly approached the Minister’s assistant and demanded Rs 4,000 for “fast-track” Darshan for four people charging Rs 1,000 per person. Ramesh reportedly transferred the amount through Google Pay before officials intervened and caught those allegedly involved.

Priest Ayyapan Iyer was caught on camera accepting the bribe and was subsequently barred from performing poojas under Section 56(1) of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959. Two security guards have also been ordered to be dismissed.

Responding to media reports that described the document obtained from the priest as an “apology letter”, Ramesh clarified that it was only a “letter of explanation”.

Addressing reporters after the inspection, he said the inquiry extended beyond the bribery allegations and also examined issues including temple assets and revenue, food donations, sanitation, infrastructure, and facilities provided to devotees.

The Minister stated that strict action would be taken and added that further investigation is underway.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM