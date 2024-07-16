Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, other IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle

Dheeraj Kumar, IAS, was appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department, on Tuesday, July 16. The post was previously held by P Amudha, IAS who has now been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department. It may be noted that these transfers were among the many, ordered by the state, close on the heels of the Kallakurichi liquor tragedy and the murder of Dalit Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong.

Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, J Radhakrishnan was also transferred and appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department. J Kumaragurubaran will now take on Radhakrishnan’s role.

Here is the complete list of transfers ordered by the government:

S Madumathi, Managing Director, SIDCO was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, School Education Department

K Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare Department

Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Special Initiatives Department

Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of Technical Education was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department

V Rajaraman, Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Tamil Development and Information Department

S Suresh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Khadi & Village Industries Board was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department

CA Rishab, Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, DRDA, Thiruvannamalai is was transferred and posted Deputy Secretary to Government, Finance Department

B Vishnu Chandran, Collector, Ramanathapuram District was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Public Department

S Valarmathi, Collector, Ranipet District was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Department. Valarmathi will also act as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostel Corporation.

J Anne Mary Swarna, Collector, Ariyalur District is was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department

Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Collector, Kallakurichi District is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

JU Chandrakala, Director, Integrated Child Development Services was transferred and posted as Collector, Ranipet District.

M Aruna, Collector, The Nilgiris District was transferred and posted as Collector, Pudukkottai District

Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Erode was transferred and posted as Collector, The Nilgiris District

B Priyanka, formerly Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation, now posted as Collector, Thanjavur District

P Akash, Executive Director, SIPCOT is was transferred and posted as Collector, Nagapattinam District

P Rathinasamy, Joint Commissioner (Admin.), Commercial Taxes, Chennai was transferred and posted as Collector, Ariyalur District

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, Deputy Secretary to Government, Finance Department was transferred and posted as Collector, Cuddalore District

R Alagumeena, Commissioner, Corporation of Tambaram was transferred and posted as Collector, Kanniyakumari District

Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce was transferred and posted as Collector, Perambalur District

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration was transferred and posted as Collector, Ramanathapuram District

Further, Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project officer, District Rural Development Agency, Erode has been recommended as the Commissioner of Erode Corporation. Similarly, J Vijaya Rani, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies has been recommended as the Joint Commissioner (Education) of the Greater Chennai Corporation and S Balachander, Commissioner, Corporation of Salem has been recommended as the Commissioner of the Corporation of Tambaram.