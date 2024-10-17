Tamil Nadu: HM forces students to clean school, class 10 student suffers injuries

A class 10 student studying in a Government school in Ponnangani, Coimbatore district sustained burn injuries while he was cleaning the school. The student identified as Subash has sustained 30 % burn injuries, according to reports. Though the incident took place on October 9, it came to light only on Wednesday, October 16, when several parents staged a protest against the school’s headmistress who is absconding following the incident. The protesters demanded the dismissal of the headmistress for exploiting her position.

The parents alleged that the school headmistress Rajamani instructed the students to clean the school premises in view of Dassara festival. The victim Subash suffered injuries while burning the accumulated trash. The fire exploded as the trash had the flammable paint thinner in it. Subash suffered burns on his hands, eyes and face. He is currently availing treatment at a private hospital.

The agitating parents claimed that the headmistress Rajamani often engages students to clean the classrooms, water tank and school premises. Students are also engaged to wash the tiffin boxes of the teachers, they alleged.

The police have not registered any complaint in this regard. According to reports, the parents did not file any complaint following the assurances of the headmistress who had reportedly promised to take care of the medical expenses of the victim. The parents are now seeking action against Rajamani. Rajamani has been abstaining from duties since the incident.

Sultanpettai Inspector Muthukrishnan told TNM that when they approached the victim’s parents on October 9, the parents were unwilling to register the complaint. “They said that the incident took place at home and that it was an accident.”

Following the public protest on October 16, the police asked the parents to give a written complaint. “But they haven’t come forward yet,” the Inspector said.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore South DMK deputy secretary Saminathan had reconciliation talks with the parents and assured action against the headmistress. Following the political intervention, the District’s Chief Education Officer (CEO) has issued a notice to Rajamani.